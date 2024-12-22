Jalen Hurts Took Subtle Shot at NFL With Pregame Suit After Being Fined Over Cleats
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts seemingly made a point to the NFL on Sunday when arriving to the team's game vs. the Washington Commanders.
Hurts was fined $5,628 this week after he wore two different colored cleats in last Sunday's game. He wore an Eagles colored cleat on his right foot, then a brighter "Kelly Green" cleat on his left foot. The NFL apparently deemed the left cleat to be "not one of the Eagles' constitutional team colors."
Keeping on track with the "two different colors" narrative, Hurts showed up in a two-color suit when arriving at Northwest Stadium. The left half of his suit was a gray color, while the right half was black. The color difference was split down the middle, so the pant legs were even opposite colors.
This surely wasn't a coincidence after the fine was initiated this week. The Jordan brand ended up paying Hurts's fine since they were the ones promoting the dual color cleats.