Jalen Hurts Let Eagles Tight End Spike the Ball After QB's Super Bowl Touchdown
The quarterback handed things off the Dallas Goedert for the celly.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts lit up Caesars Superdome on Super Bowl Sunday with the first touchdown of the game—but he passed things off to tight end Dallas Goedert to help with the celebration.
Perhaps it was because Goedert had a hand in getting the Birds down the field and setting up Hurts' eventual 1-yard TD. Or maybe Hurts knew what happened to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes when he tried to spike the ball a few weeks ago. Either way, the QB is spreading the love.
Watch that moment below:
Goedert definitely delivers on the enthusiasm front. With that score, the Eagles are up 7–0 at the start of the second quarter.
