SI

Patrick Mahomes Roasts Himself for Terrible Spike Attempt in AFC Title Win

The QB has a sense of humor about it, at least.

Brigid Kennedy

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Jan 26, 2025.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Jan 26, 2025. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is great at a lot of things—the Chiefs are headed to their fifth Super Bowl appearance in six years thanks to his signature Mahomes magic—but spiking the ball clearly isn't one of them.

Early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's AFC Title contest vs. the Buffalo Bills, Mahomes ran in a 10-yard go-ahead touchdown then attempted to spike the ball in the end zone in celebration. Only he did not spike it at all; he basically just threw a really bad pass toward the sidelines. And the internet roasted him instantly.

Well, Mahomes took the jokes in stride and later roasted himself on social media after the Chiefs took home the win.

"I also apologize. That is why I don't try to spike the ball," the 29-year-old wrote, alongside a laughing emoji.

We likely won't get another celebration like that for awhile, if ever. But if he's feeling particularly motivated, he can give it another try when he inevitably runs in another touchdown during Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL