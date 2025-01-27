Patrick Mahomes Roasts Himself for Terrible Spike Attempt in AFC Title Win
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is great at a lot of things—the Chiefs are headed to their fifth Super Bowl appearance in six years thanks to his signature Mahomes magic—but spiking the ball clearly isn't one of them.
Early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's AFC Title contest vs. the Buffalo Bills, Mahomes ran in a 10-yard go-ahead touchdown then attempted to spike the ball in the end zone in celebration. Only he did not spike it at all; he basically just threw a really bad pass toward the sidelines. And the internet roasted him instantly.
Well, Mahomes took the jokes in stride and later roasted himself on social media after the Chiefs took home the win.
"I also apologize. That is why I don't try to spike the ball," the 29-year-old wrote, alongside a laughing emoji.
We likely won't get another celebration like that for awhile, if ever. But if he's feeling particularly motivated, he can give it another try when he inevitably runs in another touchdown during Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.