Jalen Hurts Raised Eyebrows Saying Nick Sirianni Finally Let Him Out of ‘Straitjacket'
The Philadelphia Eagles earned their third win of the postseason against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, with quarterback Jalen Hurts putting in his best performance of the playoffs thus far.
Following the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made sure everyone knew how good Hurts was for the team. "How about our quarterback!" Sirianni said. "He's a stud. I knew he was going to play that way. I knew it. Don't doubt him! All he does is win!"
When asked about playing for Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, Hurts told the media, “He did a great job. I guess he let me out of my straitjacket a little bit today."
Hurts was asked directly to elaborate about the "straitjacket" comment, but did not give a clear answer.
A reporter did ask Hurts about the offense being conservative for much of the year, seemingly referencing the "straitjacket" comment.
"It's not about me," Hurts said in response. "As I said, I don't play the game for any statistical measure. Nothing more than just winning. We play the game to win. ... I think in a sense this game chose me and this position chose me."
While running back Saquon Barkley was still a huge part of the offense, Hurts got more of a chance to shine in this game than the previous two weeks. During the victory, Hurts threw for 246 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 16 yards and three touchdowns. Hurts helped the team put up an NFC championship game record 55 points. They rushed for seven total touchdowns, tied for the most in a playoff game along with the 1940 Bears.
Hurts was coming off of a concussion and dealing with a knee injury to begin the postseason, which along with poor weather, likely contributed to the Eagles' conservative play-calling. Even as Hurts still dealt with the knee injury entering this game, the Eagles opened up the playbook, and the offense put in their most explosive game of the season.