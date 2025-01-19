Jalen Hurts Plays Coy About Knee Injury After Win vs. Rams: ‘I Finished the Game’
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles did just enough to get past the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, battling through the snow to win 28-22 and punch their ticket to the NFC championship.
Hurts was solid throughout the game, and started off the scoring for the Eagles with an impressive 44-yard touchdown run on the opening drive.
But in the third quarter, the Eagles suffered a scare when Hurts was caught in an awkward sack, getting his leg bent backwards and sandwiched in the pile. He got up tenderly, and would return to the game with a brace on his knee, though his mobility was noticeably limited through the final stretch of action.
After the game, NBC’s Melissa Stark asked Hurts about the injury, but the Eagles quarterback did his best to dodge the question.
"I'm sure I'll get asked about it later. I don't know if I can answer right now,” Hurts said.
When Stark directly asked “Are you okay?” Hurts again sidestepped the inquiry.
“I finished the game.”
We’ll see if Hurts gives any more details in his full post-game press conference this evening. Regardless, he and the rest of the Eagles have a week to get healthy before they host the Washington Commanders with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.