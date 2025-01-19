NFL World Praises Eagles Punter for Heroic Holding Efforts Amid Snowy Conditions
While running back Saquon Barkley ran for over 200 yards and two touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 28-22 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, Braden Mann will be considered the unsung hero.
That's right, Philly's punter—who also serves as the holder on their field goal team—braved the snowy elements to set up kicker Jake Elliott for a pair of clutch second-half field goals.
The NFL world took notice and gave Mann his due across social media. Here's a look at the reaction:
On top of his clutch holds, Mann averaged 49.9 yards-per-punt on Sunday while dropping two inside the 20-yard line.
The Eagles' nail-biting win sets them up to host the NFC championship game next Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. EST at Lincoln Financial Field.