SI

Jalen Hurts Still Has Sad Photo as His Phone’s Wallpaper Despite Super Bowl Win

Andy Nesbitt

Jalen Hurts will not let himself forget about the Eagles' Super Bowl loss two years ago.
Jalen Hurts will not let himself forget about the Eagles' Super Bowl loss two years ago. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts enters the 2025 NFL season as a defending Super Bowl champ. In that win over the Chiefs he threw for two touchdowns and also rushed for 75 yards and another score, which earned him MVP honors.

One would think that victory would allow Hurts to forget about what happened two seasons before when he and the Eagles fell to the same Chiefs team in Super Bowl LVII.

But that isn't the case.

Hurts told NFL Films in the lastest America's Game that he hasn't changed the wallpaper on his phone, even though he won the Super Bowl last season. The image that he sees every time he looks at his phone is still one of him from the Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, which he continues to use as motivation despite winning a ring.

"Yeah, still is," Hurts said. "I think there are certain things that you hold on to so it can continue to motivate you. It changed me. It changed me. It hurt. But I wouldn’t be where I am and we wouldn’t be champions if it didn’t happen.”

Eagles fans probably like that, seeing their QB still locked in after winning the biggest game of his life.

But come on, man. A celebratory shot as your wallpaper would be pretty cool. And you could still use that as motivation as it could drive you to want to feel those incredible feelings once again.

Hurts and the Eagles start their title defense Thursday night when they host the Cowboys in what should be a fun season opener.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL