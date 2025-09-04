Jalen Hurts Still Has Sad Photo as His Phone’s Wallpaper Despite Super Bowl Win
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts enters the 2025 NFL season as a defending Super Bowl champ. In that win over the Chiefs he threw for two touchdowns and also rushed for 75 yards and another score, which earned him MVP honors.
One would think that victory would allow Hurts to forget about what happened two seasons before when he and the Eagles fell to the same Chiefs team in Super Bowl LVII.
But that isn't the case.
Hurts told NFL Films in the lastest America's Game that he hasn't changed the wallpaper on his phone, even though he won the Super Bowl last season. The image that he sees every time he looks at his phone is still one of him from the Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, which he continues to use as motivation despite winning a ring.
"Yeah, still is," Hurts said. "I think there are certain things that you hold on to so it can continue to motivate you. It changed me. It changed me. It hurt. But I wouldn’t be where I am and we wouldn’t be champions if it didn’t happen.”
Eagles fans probably like that, seeing their QB still locked in after winning the biggest game of his life.
But come on, man. A celebratory shot as your wallpaper would be pretty cool. And you could still use that as motivation as it could drive you to want to feel those incredible feelings once again.
Hurts and the Eagles start their title defense Thursday night when they host the Cowboys in what should be a fun season opener.