Eagles’ Stars Display Varying Levels of Excitement for Tush Push on 'Tonight Show'
Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and NFL rushing king Saquon Barkley were guests on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night. The two champions discussed a number of Philadelphia Eagles-related trending topics including Hurts's wallpaper, the Giants Hard Knocks clip and most importantly, the Tush Push.
While the Eagles QB sneak has been one of the most effective things in all of sports over the last few years, Hurts clearly has a complicated relationship with the play. He's firing his body like a torpedo, head-first into a massive pile of humanity every single time, but he's also gained a lot of important first downs and scored more than a few touchdowns.
Also, people colloquially refer to it with a silly name. Fallon asked the players about it and Hurts again insisted that they don't call it that. Which is especially amusing because that's exactly what Barkley thought they called it when he arrived in Philadelphia.
To the delight Fallon, Barkley then giddily described his role in the play while Hurts closed his eyes and gritted his teeth.
"I think I have the easiest job, to be honest," said Barkley. "I think, I’m the one who pushes the tush.”
Hurts's refusal to really have fun is just incredible in this moment. And yet he somehow topped it a couple minutes later when he refused to shotgun a beer with Fallon, Barkley and the Eagles' offensive line.