Jalen Milroe Says Malik Nabers 'Might Be' Campaigning For Giants to Draft Him
The New York Giants are one of the teams that could take a quarterback in the first few rounds of the NFL draft this year, and they are apparently receiving some input on which signal-caller they should take from wide receiver Malik Nabers.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has seemingly indicated that Nabers has been campaigning for the Giants to pick him this year.
During an appearance on the Up & Adams Show days before the draft, Kay Adams said to Milroe, "I bet he's pushing the Giants front office to draft you."
"Yeah. Might be true," Milroe responded.
Milroe was then complimentary of Nabers and said he would "love" to play with the former LSU receiver if he can.
"The thing about his game is very unique," Milroe told Adams. "He comes into the league with so many great skills, unique skillset, the competitive edge, all those things at the receiver position I like at quarterback. We're both competitive, so that competitive spirit that comes from LSU and Alabama on one roster is gonna push everyone on the team. Truly, I'd love to play with him, and then also we have a relationship."
Milroe isn't the only quarterback Nabers has been friendly with this offseason. He was also seen playing catch in New York City with Shedeur Sanders last December. Sanders is a quarterback the Giants have spent extensive time on over the past year, and another prospect they could take.
If the Giants do like Milroe, it could be a good fit. Generally, Milroe is viewed as a more "raw" prospect, and could use time to develop. Since the Giants signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason, they would be in a position to draft Milroe and allow him to refine his game before becoming a starter.
Of course, the Giants will have to have the opportunity to take Milroe. It's unlikely that they would pick him at No. 3, and there could be a number of other teams interested in drafting him before the Giants pick again.