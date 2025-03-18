Ja'Marr Chase Credits Joe Burrow for Helping Bengals' Extensions Get Over Finish Line
Ja'Marr Chase is giving big credit to his quarterback.
On Tuesday during his press conference alongside Tee Higgins to officially announce their new contracts, Chase said Joe Burrow played a huge role in getting both guys signed. Earlier in the offseason, Burrow applied public pressure on the Cincinnati Bengals to bring back his top two targets.
Over the past few months, Burrow has been public in his desire for the Bengals to bring back their core. That included Chase, Higgins, Trey Hendrickson, and tight end Mike Gesicki. Hendrickson remains the only one without a long-term deal.
When asked if he believed Burrow's public statements had an impact on negotiations, Chase said, "I think it was a big help."
Chase's four-year, $161 million contract will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Meanwhile, Higgins is getting $115 million over four years. Those are massive deals for the pair of receivers, but it's hard to argue they're not worth it.
It's not surprising Burrow pushed so hard to get both back with the Bengals.