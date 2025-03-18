Ja'Marr Chase Had a Perfect Five-Word Reaction Upon Signing Record-Breaking Contract
Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase agreed to a massive contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals early Monday morning. It's a four-year, $161 million deal with $112 million guaranteed—and makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
Upon officially signing on the dotted line on Tuesday afternoon, Chase posted the perfect, five-word reponse to the mega-deal:
"It's starting to hit me," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
At just 25 years old, Chase has eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of his first four NFL seasons—and in 2024 notched career highs in receptions (127), yards (1,708), and touchdowns (17). He's also a two-time All-Pro, a four-time Pro Bowler, and won the NFL's triple crown for receiving in '24.
A well-earned pay-day, to say the least.
Chase's teammate, Tee Higgins, also signed an extension with Cincinnati on Tuesday—his for four years at $115 million with the first two years guaranteed. After months at the negotiating table, the simultaneous extensions keep the two wide receivers with quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals for the foreseeable future.