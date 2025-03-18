Ja’Marr Chase Scolded Reporter for Calling Tee Higgins ‘WR2’ at Bengals Presser
The Cincinnati Bengals secured their wide receivers for the long haul after inking Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to massive contracts this week.
Chase and Higgins wrapped up their record extensions at the same time, with Chase signing a four-year, $161 million deal that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league and Higgins signing a four-year, $115 million deal to become the highest-paid No. 2 wide receiver in the league.
Quarterback Joe Burrow, who publicly put pressure on the Bengals organization to pay his two star wideouts this offseason, now has his WR1 and WR2 for the foreseeable future—though it seems Chase has a bone to pick with the specific terminology.
Chase interrupted a reporter in Tuesday’s press conference who called Higgins a “WR2” and suggested a better positional term for him instead:
“1-A,” Chase said. “I’m fixing it, 1-A.”
“Yes, sir,” the reporter replied.
Chase then nodded in approval.
Chase, who achieved the rare triple crown feat last season, played a big part in making sure Higgins stayed in Cincinnati as the two share the same agent, Rocky Arceneaux, who reportedly told the Bengals that Chase and Higgins were a package deal.
“I wasn’t trying to let Tee go, for me,” Chase said. “The whole game slows down for me when he’s out there.”
Chase got his wish—it's going to be fun watching the Bengals’ offensive trio take the gridiron this upcoming season.