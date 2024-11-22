Jameis Winston Celebrated Browns Win By Making Snow Angels With 'TNF' Crew
Prior to kickoff of the Cleveland Browns' AFC North matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Browns quarterback Jameis Winston was positively exhilarated about the opportunity to play football in the snow while speaking to Amazon Prime Video's Kaylee Hartung in a pregame interview.
"I'm so happy and grateful that the Lord has blessed me to play in some snow,' Winstons said, smiling from ear-to-ear. "To be in true football weather in Cleveland, Ohio, at Huntington Bank Field today to give Him the glory. It's a beautiful day."
So, after the Browns' gutsy 24-19 win in the snowfall, how did Winston celebrate?
By making snow angels with the Thursday Night Football crew, of course!
First, Winston slid belly-first onto the turf, where he was soon joined by Thursday Night Football analysts Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth, and eventually, Richard Sherman and Charissa Thompson. Then, after Fitzpatrick started a snowball fight, Winston, armed with some powdered ammunition, could be seen firing a snowball as the camera panned away.
Fans loved it.
Winston is now 2-2 as the Browns' starter, with the two victories coming against divisional opponents in the Baltimore Ravens and now, Pittsburgh.