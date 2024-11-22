Jameis Winston Dropped Another Classic Line in Browns-Steelers Pregame Speech
There's no other way to slice it: Jameis Winston really just has a way with words. If he's in front of a mic, a viral moment is imminent.
The Cleveland Browns QB's now-trademark verbiage was on display yet again during Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Winston hyped up his teammates before kick-off.
"It only matters about us," Jameis told the huddle. "Not the lights, not the cameras, not the action." But also, "It's about the action," he continued. "It's about our individual actions going out there and playing our best football tonight in front of everybody."
Uhhh... so wait, is it or isn't it about the action?
Even better, the fun continued in his conversation with TNF's Kaylee Hartung, who asked Cleveland's QB1 how he plans to beat Pittsburgh. The answer is vintage Winston: "The horse is preparing for battle, but victory comes from the Lord."
Lest we forget, this is the same guy who quoted Eminem after the Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8. Long live Jameis; may we enjoy your pregame interviews forever.