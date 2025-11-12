Jameis Winston Started Singing ‘Hamilton’ During First Presser As Giants’ Starting QB
If there is one thing Jameis Winston is going to do, it’s the unexpected.
As such, no one should be shocked that the journeyman quarterback, who was on Wednesday elevated from Giants’ third-stringer to QB1, broke out into song during his press conference that very same afternoon. And not just any song, but one from the Broadway musical Hamilton.
“I want fans to know that I'm gonna do my best,” Winston told the media, in his first presser as a starter. “Obviously, I’m gonna have fun, but I’m gonna execute, have a surgical execution, and just play ball, man. This is something I've been doing since I was four years old, and I just get to do it in the greatest city in the world!”
That last bit, which Winston sang, is from the song
“The Schuyler Sisters” from Hamilton, as the quarterback would also go on to clarify.
Very classic Jameis.
Watch that funny moment below:
Otherwise, Winston made clear that he was just so grateful for the opportunity to start and is looking forward to getting after it this weekend.
“We are ready for a win,” Winston said of his team's mentality right now. “This city, this stadium, we are willing to do any and everything for the New York Football Giants to be celebrating at the end of the day.”
New York will look to improve upon its 2–8 record with a win over the Packers on Sunday.
How did Winston earn the starting nod?
Winston, who has had stops in Tampa Bay, New Orleans and, most recently, Cleveland, signed a two-year deal with the Giants in March of this past offseason. The front office would then go on to sign fellow vet Russell Wilson just a few days later, before drafting rookie Jaxson Dart in April.
Up until now, Winston has spent his 2025 as the emergency quarterback behind Wilson, the team’s Week 1 starter, and Dart, who took over in Week 4. Dart has so far played well, despite the Giants’ overall record, but is currently in concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury in the team’s most recent contest vs. the Bears. Wilson went in after him and completed three of seven pass attempts for 45 yards while sustaining two sacks. The Giants, who were leading at the time of Dart's exit, ended up losing.
After that game, then-coach Brian Daboll was noncommittal when asked if Wilson would serve as starter should Dart miss time with the concussion. Now, we know that it will be Winston. Clearly, the team was not pleased with how Wilson had been playing in his relief opportunities, though it must come as a tough blow for the 36-year-old vet.
We’ll see come Sunday if Winston can breathe some fresh life into the Giants’ offense and walk away eating a much-needed W. In 12 games played for Cleveland last season, Winston threw for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.