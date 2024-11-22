Jameis Winston's Gritty Hustle Perfectly Displayed on Unfortunate Browns Play
Jameis Winston is far from the perfect quarterback.
The Cleveland Browns starting signal-caller is about as likely to throw a game-ending interception as he is a game-winning touchdown. His pregame locker room speeches are, uh, interesting to say the least, and he's spent most of the last five seasons as a backup.
But one thing about Jameis Winston? He's always going to play hard—and harder than most at his position.
Winston's All-Pro effort was on display again Thursday night during the Browns' AFC North clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. On a second-and-7 early in the third quarter, Winston found receiver Cedric Tillman wide open past the sticks. But while he tried to pick up extra yards after the catch, Tillman was hit hard and fumbled the ball away right into the hands of Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson.
Jackson didn't have much of a chance to return the fumble, as he was brought down right away—by Winston himself. The Browns quarterback, who threw the ball from his own 45-yard line to start the play, quickly hustled all the way down to the opposite 25-yard line to make the tackle.
You don't see many other quarterbacks making that play.
Winston and the Browns entered the Thursday night prime-time clash with a 2–8 record, well out of the AFC playoff race. But Winston is still playing like his team's season is on the line.