Jameis Winston Had the Perfect Four-Word Message After Signing With Giants
Jameis Winston signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the New York Giants, according to a report from Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The deal has the potential to be worth up to $16 million with incentives.
Shortly after the signing, the now-former Cleveland Browns quarterback took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share his excitement with the perfect statement.
"Start spreading the neWs," Winston wrote with an apple-emoji garnish.
The capital W seemingly is a subtle nod to Winston's famous "eat a W" pregame speech when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
As of now, Winston appears poised to start for the Giants, entering their barren quarterback room previously occupied by only Tommy DeVito. Winston started 12 games in Cleveland last season, where he threw for 2,121 yards and 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.
New York is expected to be in the quarterback market with the No. 3 pick in April's draft. Whether Winston is the starter or ends up a veteran backup, the Giants brought in one of the best locker-room adds across the NFL. And he's pumped to be there.