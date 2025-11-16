Giants Want Jaxson Dart to Change Rushing Approach After Concussion: Report
The Giants will be without Jaxson Dart for their game against the Packers on Sunday after the rookie quarterback suffered a concussion in last week’s loss to the Bears.
Russell Wilson entered in the fourth quarter against Chicago as Dart was evaluated for a concussion; meanwhile, the Bears scored 14 unanswered points for a comeback win that led to the Giants parting ways with coach Brian Daboll. As it looks to move forward on Sunday, the team reportedly wants its franchise QB to adjust his aggressive running game.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, people both inside and outside of the Giants organization spoke with Dart to urge him to be more thoughtful and careful with when and how he runs. Although New York is a dreadful 2-8, the Ole Miss product has sparked the Giants offense and given the fan base a sense of optimism for the future. He just needs to do what he can to remain on the field.
Per ESPN, Dart has been told repeatedly, especially this week, that missing games hurts his team more than not gaining extra yards. Schefter noted that Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney has shown Dart videos of multiple QBs and pointed out the difference between being aggressive and acting in self-preservation.
Jameis Winston will start for the Giants against the Packers as New York awaits Dart’s return. Following Daboll’s departure, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka took over as interim coach.
