Jameis Winston Quotes Eminem in Passionate Interview After Browns' Upset Win
Jameis Winston delivered for the Browns in his first start for Cleveland, leading the team to a huge upset win over the Baltimore Ravens in a divisional rivalry. The quarterback, who signed with the Browns as a free agent this past offseason, had 334 yards passing to pair with three touchdowns in the exciting 29–24 victory.
After the win, the NFL world eagerly awaited Winston's postgame interview; he's long been good for multiple viral quotes every time he gets in front of a microphone. And he delivered by giving several passionate answers to Amanda Balionis before quoting Eminem.
"Man, there's a white boy from Detroit that I really admire named Eminem," Winston said after expressing his gratitude for both the offensive and defensive lines, as well as Browns fans. "He said, you only get one shot. Do not miss your chance to blow it. This opportunity lasts once in a lifetime."
A true personality Winston is. What a moment for him and the Browns.