SI

Jameis Winston Quotes Eminem in Passionate Interview After Browns' Upset Win

In his first start for Cleveland, Winston had over 300 yards passing and led the team to a huge divisional upset.

Liam McKeone

Winston won his first start as a Brown
Winston won his first start as a Brown / NFL on CB
In this story:

Jameis Winston delivered for the Browns in his first start for Cleveland, leading the team to a huge upset win over the Baltimore Ravens in a divisional rivalry. The quarterback, who signed with the Browns as a free agent this past offseason, had 334 yards passing to pair with three touchdowns in the exciting 29–24 victory.

After the win, the NFL world eagerly awaited Winston's postgame interview; he's long been good for multiple viral quotes every time he gets in front of a microphone. And he delivered by giving several passionate answers to Amanda Balionis before quoting Eminem.

"Man, there's a white boy from Detroit that I really admire named Eminem," Winston said after expressing his gratitude for both the offensive and defensive lines, as well as Browns fans. "He said, you only get one shot. Do not miss your chance to blow it. This opportunity lasts once in a lifetime."

A true personality Winston is. What a moment for him and the Browns.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL