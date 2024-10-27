NFL Fans Loved Jameis Winston's Pregame Interview Ahead of First Browns Start
The Cleveland Browns elected to start Jameis Winston on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after the other two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Deshaun Watson (torn Achilles) and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (finger), got hurt last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. It marks Winston's first start for the Browns and his first start under center overall since 2022.
The great thing about Winston is that you truly have no idea what to expect from him on the field, as evidenced by his standing as the only quarterback in NFL history to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a single season. But you can consistently count on the former No. 1 pick to produce noteworthy quotes off the field. He didn't bother waiting to get started on that front, giving a quintessentially Jameis interview with CBS's Amanda Balionis before the game.
NFL fans absolutely loved it and hailed the return of Winston interviews into their lives with jokes aplenty.