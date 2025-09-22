SI

James Conner Injury Update: Bleak Outlook for Cardinals RB Following Ankle Injury

The veteran running back suffered an ankle injury in Arizona's loss on Sunday.

Mike Kadlick

James Conner suffered a brutal ankle injury on Sunday.
James Conner suffered a brutal ankle injury on Sunday. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cardinals' worst fears reportedly came true after a brutal ankle injury saw running back James Conner get carted off the field on Sunday afternoon.

According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, Arizona assumes the injury is "severe enough to end his season," while adding that an official prognosis has yet to be made.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL