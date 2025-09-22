James Conner Injury Update: Bleak Outlook for Cardinals RB Following Ankle Injury
The veteran running back suffered an ankle injury in Arizona's loss on Sunday.
In this story:
The Cardinals' worst fears reportedly came true after a brutal ankle injury saw running back James Conner get carted off the field on Sunday afternoon.
According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, Arizona assumes the injury is "severe enough to end his season," while adding that an official prognosis has yet to be made.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published