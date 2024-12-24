Jameson Williams Brought Mom Wholesome Birthday Gift After Long Touchdown vs. Bears
Jameson Williams brought in a 82-yard touchdown pass after a deep shot from quarterback Jared Goff during the Detroit Lions' 34-17 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The big play was so exciting that current Lions wide receivers coach and former player Antwaan Randle El sprinted down the sideline as Williams sailed into the end zone.
As Williams sat back on the sideline after the score, he needed to track down his touchdown ball so he could get it to its rightful new owner: his mother. Williams's big play came on his mom's birthday, which gave him the perfect birthday gift idea.
"It's my mama's birthday, I need that football," Williams said on the bench in a video posted by the Lions. "Can you write happy birthday on it? It's crazy, she didn't even make it to the game today. It's her birthday."
Williams told Randle El that he needed to get the ball and get it inscribed with a custom birthday message. Randle El mentioned that Williams already got his mom the best gift: a touchdown.
"She told me she wanted a ball," Williams said to Randle El. "But she didn't make it to the game!"
The ball was secured and Williams officially had the best birthday gift waiting for his mom when the two met up in Detroit. What a thoughtful son.