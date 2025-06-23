Jared Goff Had Funny Six-Word Retort to Tom Brady's Praise of Lions Offense
The Detroit Lions rode their high-octane offense to a franchise-record 15 wins during the 2024 NFL season, as Jared Goff and Co. enjoyed a dominant campaign despite coming up short in the playoffs.
While handling his broadcasting duties for Fox during a Lions game last season, Tom Brady admitted that he would've loved to have had the opportunity to play for an offense like Detroit's, calling it "so much fun."
Goff had a funny response to that comment from Brady during a short clip in a sneak peek at season two of the Netflix TV series, Quarterback.
"Yeah, too bad, Tom. You're retired," Goff clapped back with a grin.
The Lions had the NFL's highest-scoring offense in 2024, racking up an average of 33.2 points per game. No other team averaged more than 31 points per game. Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, and even he acknowledged that he was a bit envious of Goff's position under center for the prolific offense.
Goff issued a hands-off warning to Brady, reminding the 47-year-old that his time in the NFL was over.
The second season of Quarterback, which follows Goff, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow is set to release on Netflix on July 8.