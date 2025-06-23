Joe Burrow, Jared Goff Ready to Star in Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ Trailer
With 10 weeks to go between today and the opening kickoff of the NFL season, football fans may be hankering for a hit of pigskin in their lives.
On Monday, Netflix provided a balm of sorts that should help us hold things over until training camp gets fully underway, releasing a new trailer for the upcoming second season of the documentary series Quarterback.
Cameras followed three quarterbacks—Joe Burrow, Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins—as they navigated the trials and tribulations of the 2024 NFL season, and the results look stellar.
Given what we know about how this trio of QBs’ seasons turned out, there’s a lot to look forward to this year on the show.
Fans will get a front row seat as Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions complete one of the best seasons in the history of the franchise, and as Burrow and the Bengals attempt to dig themselves out of a 4–8 hole to reach the postseason. With Cousins, we can expect to see even more of the drama that surrounded the Falcons’ decision to bench him for rookie Michael Penix Jr. late in the year.
The new season drops in full on July 8.