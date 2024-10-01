Jared Goff Made NFL History With Perfect Game on 'Monday Night Football'
Jared Goff was flawless on Monday night.
The Detroit Lions quarterback led his team to a thrilling 42–29 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, and he didn't make a single mistake through the air all game.
Goff made NFL history in the win by completing all 18 of his pass attempts, setting a record for the most pass attempts in a single game without an incompletion. That record was previously held by Kurt Warner, who went 10-for-10 in a 2005 game for the Arizona Cardinals.
During his postgame interview, Goff was told about his 18-for-18 night, though his perfect game was news to him.
"Was I?" Goff asked when informed of his stats. "There you go, yeah. It's good. When the ball doesn't hit the ground it's a good day."
"You know, I wasn't sure. I was trying to remember if I had an incompletion. I couldn't quite tell, but I knew I had a chance," he said when asked if he was aware that he had not thrown an incompletion.
Goff racked up 292 passing yards against the Seahawks, throwing two touchdowns and even catching one from Amon-Ra St. Brown for his first-ever touchdown reception. He had more receiving touchdowns than incomplete passes in the win.
Goff will get to bask in his perfection for a while longer as Detroit has a bye in Week 5. The Lions take the field next in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys.