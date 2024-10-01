Jared Goff’s TD Catch on 'MNF' Led to Lots of Jokes About Travis Kelce
Jarod Goff had a night to remember in the Detroit Lions' 42-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday. He completed all 18 of his pass attempts, he threw two touchdown passes, and he even caught a touchdown pass.
His perfect night passing broke a NFL record, but let's get back to that touchdown catch. The Lions called a fun trick play midway through the third quarter that had wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown throwing a perfect pass to Goff, who cruised into the end zone for his first touchdown reception of his career.
This was a pretty beautiful play by St. Brown and Goff, as they both made it look pretty easy:
What's wild about that TD for Goff is that he now has more TD grabs this season than a number of big names, including Travis Kelce.
Fans had lots of jokes about the Chiefs tight end: