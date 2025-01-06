Jared Goff Shared Classy Moment With Vikings DC Brian Flores After Lions' Big Win
The Detroit Lions had no problem taking care of business at home on Sunday night as they rolled over the Minnesota Vikings, 31-9, to win the NFC North title and secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
Jared Goff and the Lions' offense shined once again. Leading the way was running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who wowed everyone with his four-touchdown performance. Goff, meanwhile, finished with 231 yards passing and a touchdown.
Goff had some fun celebrating with his teammates and the home crowd after the win but he also took some time to show his respect to Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. NFL's social team caught this classy moment between the two:
Respect.
The Lions and Vikings could end up facing each other again in a few weeks but for now, Dan Campbell's team will enjoy their bye week.