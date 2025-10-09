Jared Verse Explains Why He'll Be 'Furious' If Lamar Jackson Doesn't Play in Rams-Ravens
The Rams are set to take on the Ravens this week, but they might not be facing Lamar Jackson when they arrive Baltimore.
The two-time NFL MVP is currently dealing with a hamstring injury that caused him to miss last week's loss to the Texans. Jackson did not practice on Thursday, and per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, his status is "very much in doubt" for this weekend.
Rams linebacker Jared Verse is among those that hopes Jackson will be able to play on Sunday. While Jackson playing would likely make this a tougher matchup for the Rams, Verse said he'd be "f— furious" if Jackson isn't able to go, via Adam Grosbard of The OC Register.
Per Grosbard, Verse added that Jackson is on his sack bucket list along with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Verse said of Allen, "he owes me a couple."
If Jackson is unable to play, Verse might have to wait multiple seasons for another shot at sacking the ever-elusive quarterback, as AFC and NFC teams typically only play each other every four years.
Either way, it's unsurprising to see such bravado from Verse, who between saying he hates Eagles fans before a playoff game in Philadelphia or challenging Aaron Donald to a workout, has infamously been bold since entering the NFL last year
The second-year pass rusher has compiled 6.5 sacks throughout his young career (8.5 including the playoffs), including two this year, but has yet to sack any of those three quarterbacks. Of the trio, Verse has only played Allen and the Bills, but did not manage to sack him.
The best quarterbacks Verse has sacked to this point of his career are Jared Goff and Jalen Hurts. He's had his greatest success against Hurts, whom he's sacked three times.