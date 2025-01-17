Sean McVay Doubles Down on Jared Verse's Comments About Eagles Fans
Los Angeles Rams rookie Jared Verse might have provoked the beast on Thursday with some choice comments to the Los Angeles Times regarding his upcoming matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
“I hate Eagles fans,” Verse told The Times. “They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans.”
“I didn’t even do nothing to ‘em,” he said. “It was my first time playing. Oh, I hate Eagles fans ... When I see that green and white I hate it. I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot.”
Rams head coach Sean McVay backed Verse's comments on Friday. “He told his truth. I’m riding with the Rams," McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
Verse's comments came ahead of the Rams' divisional round playoff game against the Eagles in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field. This will be Verse's first NFL game in Philadelphia, after previously playing the Eagles at SoFi Stadium during the regular season.
On Friday, Verse said he woke up to a ton of reactions to his comments on social media. He did not walk back his statements, but is looking to move forward. “I just want to move on," Verse said, via Klein. "What was said was said. That was the past. We’ve got a game to handle.”
Eagles fans already have a reputation as some of the rowdiest in the league, and Verse's comments should have the crowd extra motivated in what is already a playoff atmosphere.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley said Friday Verse's comments were not the "smartest" ahead of a game in Philadelphia.
"Probably not the smartest thing to say when you're coming to Philadelphia," Barkley said with a chuckle. "I've been on the other side and even if I felt some type of way, probably wouldn't give them any extra fuel. Pretty sure Philly fans seeing that comment ... It was already going to be loud and rocking.
"It's only going to add to it."
The Rams-Eagles face off on Sunday with a trip to the NFC championship game on the line. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET.