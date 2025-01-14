One Picture Perfectly Summed Up Rams’ Dominant First Half vs. Vikings
The Los Angeles Rams absolutely dominated the Minnesota Vikings to start the final game of the NFL's wild card weekend. The Rams took a 24-3 lead into halftime after they sacked Sam Darnold six times, caused two turnovers and scored on a fumble return touchdown by rookie linebacker Jared Verse.
Verse also provided an incredible highlight on a play where he didn't actually do anything that will show up in the box score. As the Vikings went for it on fourth down near midfield late in the second quarter, hoping to get something going, Darnold was sacked by Kobie Turner.
You may have noticed Jared Verse flying through the air right before the whistle was blown. The NFL certainly did, as they posted a picture of an airborne Verse and it looked awesome.
That's poster-worthy. And it summed up how things went for the Vikings in the first half. Sam Darnold was on the ground, and one of the Rams defenders was working on his wrestling moves.