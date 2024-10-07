Jason Garrett Criticizes Deshaun Watson in Scathing Review of Browns QB
Kevin Stefanski has stated that the Cleveland Browns won't be making a quarterback change following another ugly loss in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders during which Deshaun Watson struggled.
When breaking down the Browns' quarterback situation ahead of Sunday Night Football, NBC's Jason Garrett had a vastly different stance to that of Stefanski. Garrett didn't hesitate to suggest that Watson should be benched in favor of backup Jameis Winston, suggesting that failure to do so could cause players in Cleveland to lose confidence in their head coach.
"Your number one job as a head coach is to play the right guys... You can't watch the Cleveland Browns and say (Deshaun Watson) gives you the best chance to win. You lose credibility in the locker room when you let other factors come involved," said Garrett.
"I think right now, give Jameis Winston a shot, maybe there's some new energy, maybe there's a spark in this team... A few weeks from now, maybe you bring (Watson) back into it. They can't go down the road that they're going down right now. They have no chance to win," he added.
Watson completed 15 of 28 pass attempts for 125 yards and one touchdown in the loss. He was sacked seven times and registered a paltry QBR of 8.6. He has just five touchdown passes in his first five games this year as the Browns offense has yet to top 18 points in any game.
Despite the gargantuan guaranteed contract Watson is playing under, Garrett made clear that he feels Stefanski needs to prioritize wins over keeping the struggling but highly-paid quarterback under center. With a capable backup in Winston waiting on deck, he's urging the team to consider a change, at least for the short term, in order to see if it can help turn their season around amid their 1–4 start.