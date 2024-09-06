SI

Jason Garrett Ripped for Weird Statement About Patrick Mahomes Before Chiefs-Ravens

Andy Nesbitt

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to be the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to be the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. / @NBC
In this story:

Patrick Mahomes is only 28-years-old but he has quickly become one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history and is looking to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a NFL record third straight Super Bowl this season.

The former Texas Tech star puts on a show every time he takes the field and has made lots of good defenses look foolish over the years.

Speaking of looking foolish, NBC's Jason Garrett had NFL fans wondering what the heck he was talking about during the pregame show when he said this about Mahomes:

"There's a misperception about Patrick Mahomes. Everybody thinks that 'Hey, he's a seat-of-the-pants type guy. He's kinda winging out there.' There's no smarter quarterback in the NFL."

Everybody thinks Mahomes is winging it? That doesn't seem even close to being true, as lots of fans quickly pointed out:

More NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL