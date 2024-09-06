Jason Garrett Ripped for Weird Statement About Patrick Mahomes Before Chiefs-Ravens
Patrick Mahomes is only 28-years-old but he has quickly become one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history and is looking to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a NFL record third straight Super Bowl this season.
The former Texas Tech star puts on a show every time he takes the field and has made lots of good defenses look foolish over the years.
Speaking of looking foolish, NBC's Jason Garrett had NFL fans wondering what the heck he was talking about during the pregame show when he said this about Mahomes:
"There's a misperception about Patrick Mahomes. Everybody thinks that 'Hey, he's a seat-of-the-pants type guy. He's kinda winging out there.' There's no smarter quarterback in the NFL."
Everybody thinks Mahomes is winging it? That doesn't seem even close to being true, as lots of fans quickly pointed out: