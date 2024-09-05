SI

Patrick Mahomes Drops Electric Hype Video About Chiefs Going for Third Straight Super Bowl

This should get football fans fired up for the season.

Andy Nesbitt

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to become the first NFL team to win three straight Super Bowls.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will begin their pursuit of a record third straight Super Bowl title when they kick off the 2024 season Thurday night at home against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chiefs, who beat the San Francisco 49ers in an overtime thriller in last year's Super Bowl, have all the pieces back to make another run for the Lombardi Trophy. No team has ever won three straight titles, but that could change this year, especially with Mahomes once again leading the way.

The QB dropped a hype video on Thursday that should have Chiefs fans fired up:

Football is so back. And so are the Chiefs.

