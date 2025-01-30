Jason Kelce Breaks Down Why Jalen Hurts Deserves More Credit For Eagles Success
Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts have now led the Philadelphia Eagles back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. Despite their winning track record, Sirianni and Hurts are regularly the subjects of criticism, or see their accomplishments downplayed because of the talented roster surrounding them.
Former Eagles center Jason Kelce, who spent the final four seasons of his career playing with Hurts and three seasons under Sirianni before retiring in March, shared his thoughts on the criticism both regularly have received.
"Critics usually bring up good points," Kelce said on Sports Radio 94WIP. "They're usually saying things grounded in some level of reality. There might be a degree which you disagree with them, and that certainly happens a lot with Jalen and Nick Sirianni. I think higher of them on a baseline principle. Because I'm more connected to them, I tend to magnify their strengths and the things that I know they do really well."
Kelce went on to specifically why Hurts does not get enough credit for what the offense accomplishes as that praise is instead often delegated to Saquon Barkley, the offensive line, and the Eagles talented receiving duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
“I think Jalen never gets enough credit for a lot of things he does for this offense," Kelce said. "Saquon Barkley would not have the season he had without having Jalen Hurts as the QB and that's the reality of it and he never gets credit for that. All of that goes to the offensive line and Saquon. The reality is, his threat as a runner, his threat as an RPO person, all of that stuff opens up so many other things. ... To me he has cemented himself as a competitor and as a leader. He's just done so well this postseason, so I'm really happy for Jalen."
Some of the critiques have subsided in the wake of Hurts and Sirianni making the Super Bowl again, and the duo have also seen increasing praise come their way as they continue to win. Hurts received hefty compliments from Coach Sirianni after their NFC championship game win, with Sirianni chanting "How about our quarterback?!" at they celebrated the victory.
The narrative surrounding Hurts and Sirianni might finally be turning the corner, especially if they do go on to win the Super Bowl in 10 days.