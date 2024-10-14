Jason Kelce Defends Nick Sirianni After Feisty Postgame Altercation With Fans
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni made headlines over the weekend for his animated postgame interaction with fans during his team’s 20-16 win at home against the Cleveland Browns.
Sirianni’s emotive gestures and heated exchange with the fans have since led some members of the NFL media to sternly rebuke him, but not newly hired ESPN analyst—and former Eagles center—Jason Kelce.
Kelce spoke about his old coach on Monday Night Countdown ahead of the Buffalo Bills-New York Jets matchup, defending Sirianni as a person but calling Sirianni’s behavior “inappropriate” given the situation.
“He’s passionate,” Kelce said. “He loves his guys, he loves his team ... Obviously he knows that was not the right way to handle that situation, and everybody knows it, that was inappropriate. But this is a guy that knows that his energy is going to feed the football team. And the team said that in their postgame interviews, Brandon Graham said we need the Nick Sirianni back.
“That energy, even though it comes out in the wrong ways sometimes like at the end of that game—and I am a victim of that myself, trust me I am very happy there has not been a camera on me sometimes either at the game or after the game—if that is going to get the best out of him, that emotional energy that he can then infuse into other people, I’m all for it.”
Shortly after the Eagles secured their win over the Browns on Sunday, cameras caught Sirianni yelling at fans behind the team’s sideline. Sirianni put a finger to his ear at one point and appeared to tell the fans, “I can’t hear you.”
Despite the Eagles’ home victory, boos rained down throughout the game as the Eagles struggled to generate offensive rhythm against Cleveland. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was able to connect with star wide receivers A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith for a touchdown apiece, and Philly ultimately closed out the game against a tough Browns defense.
Sirianni’s Eagles are 3-2 to start the season, with plenty of fans hoping to see dramatic improvements after Philadelphia’s disastrous end to the 2023-24 campaign.