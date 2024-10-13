Jason Kelce Was in Shock When an Eagles Fan Proposed Right Next to Him
Jason Kelce was present for one couple's most special moment on Sunday before the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns game.
Kelce, who is fully embracing retirement, likes to attend tailgating scenes ahead of some of the games. On Sunday, he went around and interviewed Eagles fans as they were partaking in festivities in the parking lot outside of Lincoln Financial Field.
One couple stood next to Kelce, and then the man went down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend. Kelce was in disbelief and shouted "Oh my God!" as he stepped back.
The woman said yes, and Kelce celebrated alongside the couple and other Eagles fans.
This moment was unexpected, but definitely one Kelce won't forget.
Earlier during his adventure through the Eagles tailgates, Kelce tried to chug a beer with a fan on top of an RV before his cameraman fell on the roof. What a Sunday for Kelce.