Jason Kelce’s Old Eagles Teammate Hilariously Roasted Him for Dying His Beard
It's been a busy few weeks for the Kelce family for a lot of reasons. While Travis prepares for his 13th NFL season as well as a Royal Wedding, Jason is ... posting a video of himself dying his beard.
The retired Eagles star caught some fans by surprise when he sported a much darker beard during the New Heights podcast episode featuring Taylor Swift earlier this month. On Thursday, Jason shared a funny video of how that process went down, including the reactions of his wife Kylie and former Philly teammate, Lane Johnson.
In the video, Jason is seen going through the dying process at a salon and emerging with a jet-black beard. "F---ing terrible," he said when he looked in the mirror. Johnson then saw the look and immediately launched into an iconic infomercial bit: "Billy Mays here with the power of OxiClean!"
Jason cleared the air on why he went for a new look during the latest New Heights episode:
"For those of you that don't know, I dyed my beard," Jason said. "The dyed beard came from an idea from Garage Beer where I was going to do this bit where we go back in time, so I wanted to be younger. Initially I was going to shave my beard completely, and then I was like, 'Yeah, I'm not doing that. I hate my face too much.'"
A beard-less Jason Kelce? Now that's an actual recession indicator.