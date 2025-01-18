Jason Kelce Gets Emotional Seeing Eagles in Playoffs Without Him After Retiring
The Philadelphia Eagles are playing in the postseason for the first time since former Eagles center Jason Kelce retired last March. For Kelce, who played for the Eagles from 2011-23, it's bittersweet to see his former team at this point in the season without him.
"I'm very much happy for all of the guys there, all of the coaches, all of the players," Kelce said this week on Sports Radio 94WIP. "Of course, I'm one season out of it so I do have some part of me that wishes I could be there, be a part of something like this. It was my time, I still feel like I made the right decision. This is the way it goes. It's been fortunate that it's happened this quickly for the Eagles."
"I know I'm not out there playing the game. To a certain extent I think that I still have had an impact on Stout [Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland] in his career and some of these guys in their career. Cam Jurgens and Jalen Hurts ... I was a part of them learning and adjusting and welcoming them to the league ... In some ways I still feel I'm a part of the team if I'm being quite frank even though my impact is far, far, far less."
"Would love to be out there with those guys going to battle. It's more just immense pride that they're getting it done."
Though he is now retired, Kelce did experience plenty of success with the Eagles. Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII, and also made another trip to the Super Bowl in 2023, but lost to his brother, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kelce might not be on the field, but he is very much still cheering on the Eagles into his retirement. He was in attendance for the Eagles' wild-card win over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday, even signing jerseys for fans from a suite. Kelce will likely continue to root for his former team this Sunday, when the Eagles face the Los Angeles Rams in the divsional round.