Jason Kelce Had Hilarious Message While Signing Jerseys For Fans During Eagles' Win
Jason Kelce is no longer playing for the Philadelphia Eagles after retiring from the NFL in March 2024, but he still took time to sign jerseys for fans at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Even while sitting in a suite for the Eagles' wild-card matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Kelce was able to sign jerseys for multiple fans in his vicinity.
In classic Jason Kelce fashion, he left a hilarious message on the jerseys that read: “Stop throwing jerseys at me… Jason Kelce… Go Birds!! Love You.”
While Kelce joked about begrudgingly signing jerseys for fans, he was later briefly seen celebrating the 22-10 win over the Packers with the fans.
Kelce was seen in attendance at the game alongside fellow Eagles Super Bowl champion Chris Long. Even after retirement, Kelce has continued his strong support for the team he spent his entire career with. Over his Hall of Fame-worthy career, Kelce was a six-time first-team All-Pro, broke the Eagles' consecutive starts record, helped Philadelphia win their first Super Bowl, and led one of the NFL's best offensive lines.
The former center remains one of the most beloved figures in the Eagles franchise, especially as him and his brother, Travis Kelce, have blossomed into superstars. It's not hard to see why fans can’t stop throwing jerseys toward him.