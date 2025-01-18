SI

NFL Fans React to Jason Kelce's Hilarious Winter Outfit Ahead of Chiefs vs. Texans

"One Kelce brother is dressed up like Yukon Cornelius, the other is out here in shorts."

Mike Kadlick

The Kelce brothers ahead of Chiefs vs. Texans on Saturday.
The Kelce brothers ahead of Chiefs vs. Texans on Saturday. / Screenshot via ESPN.
The NFL's divisional round gets underway on Saturday afternoon with a 4:30 p.m. EST kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.

Ahead of the contest, ESPN's Postseason NFL Countdown aired from a 23° Arrowhead Stadium—with Scott Van Pelt, Kirk Cousins, Jason Kelce and Marcus Spears on the dais. While his brother Travis warmed up for the Chiefs behind him, the elder Kelce sat on the sideline donning a hilarious cold-weather outfit. The attire garnered a hilarious reaction on social media.

Check it out:

"So it's a story of two brothers," Van Pelt joked. "They grew up in the same house. One of them is dressed up like Yukon Cornelius, the other is out here in shorts."

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

