NFL Fans React to Jason Kelce's Hilarious Winter Outfit Ahead of Chiefs vs. Texans
"One Kelce brother is dressed up like Yukon Cornelius, the other is out here in shorts."
The NFL's divisional round gets underway on Saturday afternoon with a 4:30 p.m. EST kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.
Ahead of the contest, ESPN's Postseason NFL Countdown aired from a 23° Arrowhead Stadium—with Scott Van Pelt, Kirk Cousins, Jason Kelce and Marcus Spears on the dais. While his brother Travis warmed up for the Chiefs behind him, the elder Kelce sat on the sideline donning a hilarious cold-weather outfit. The attire garnered a hilarious reaction on social media.
Check it out:
"So it's a story of two brothers," Van Pelt joked. "They grew up in the same house. One of them is dressed up like Yukon Cornelius, the other is out here in shorts."
