Jason Kelce Will Make Special Appearance on ESPN for Eagles Homecoming Game
Jason Kelce will return to Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night, but this time not as a player.
The former Philadelphia Eagles center retired from the NFL this offseason after 13 seasons with the Eagles. He now works on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown crew, which will be in Philadelphia for the showdown against the Atlanta Falcons.
This isn't the only broadcast appearance Kelce will make during Monday night's game. ESPN's NFL analyst Troy Aikman posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Kelce will also be making a special appearance in the booth with him and Joe Buck during the third quarter of the game.
"Making room for my new teammate and future HOF’er @jasonkelce as he will be joining @joebuck and myself in the 3rd quarter on Monday Night Football tonight on ESPN," Aikman posted along with a photo of him and Kelce.
Aikman and Buck will likely talk with Kelce about his career with the Eagles and how retirement has been treating him.
Kelce made his Monday Night Football debut last week during the New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers game. He went viral for a NSFW word he dropped when sharing a story about forgetting his travel bag and needing to buy a shirt from the local mall.