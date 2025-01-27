SI

Jason Kelce Had NSFW Response to Photo of Jalen Hurts Smoking Cigar After Win

The former Eagle loved this one.

Brigid Kennedy

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and center Jason Kelce on Sep 25, 2022.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and center Jason Kelce on Sep 25, 2022. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Now that he has retired, no one is a better spokesman for the Philadelphia Eagles than Jason Kelce. He's repping custom merch. He's signing jerseys in the stands. He's tailgating with fans. And he's fanboying online.

The most recent example: when Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Jeff McLane snapped the perfect pic of quarterback Jalen Hurts lighting a celebratory cigar—the team had just dominated the Washington Commanders in Sunday's NFC title game and punched their ticket to Super Bowl LIX—Kelce was quick to express how much loved the soon-to-be-iconic image.

"This photo is f---ing incredible," Kelce wrote on social media.

It is a pretty epic image. Hurts looks less like a 26-year-old quarterback and more like a 66-year-old Italian man kicking back after a long day. No notes.

