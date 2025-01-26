Jason Kelce Had Refreshingly Honest Take on How Travis Kelce, Chiefs Keep on Winning
Jason Kelce had to make a difficult choice on Sunday between showing up for his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the NFC championship game and watching his brother Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.
Kelce ultimately chose to stay in Philly to cheer on his Birds against the Washington Commanders, but that didn’t stop him from dropping some insightful analysis on the Chiefs’ three-peat hopes this postseason.
The ESPN analyst was asked on the network’s postseason show why the Chiefs are so unprecedentedly good in clutch situations, having won a whopping 16 consecutive one-score games so far.
“The more you have that experience, the more comfortable you are,” Kelce said. “Especially for them, they’ve executed so well in those. And it starts with Andy Reid and Pat Mahomes. Patrick is so good in these situations, he’s so good off the cuff… whether it’s finding a way to make a play with his feet, finding a way to make a play in the air, him and Travis have this ability to be connected even though they’re not on the same page or doing something different from what the play was called.
“The team (is) finding ways to extend it, whether it’s special teams or on offense or on defense. They feel really confident in these situations… When that confidence is there, and when you have experienced players who have been there before, you tend to get it done at a high level.”
Well said from the future Hall of Fame center.
Jason went on to hilariously poke fun at his brother for possibly telling a white lie when Travis revealed that he and the Chiefs weren’t talking about the three-peat in the building this winter.
With Super Bowl LIX no doubt on every team’s mind, Kansas City will first have to go through the Buffalo Bills in what will likely be a thrilling AFC title shootout on Sunday night.