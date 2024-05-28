Jason Kelce Says He Won't Be Biased Against Cowboys as ESPN Analyst
November 18 will be a tough day for former longtime Philadelphia Eagles center and ESPN analyst Jason Kelce.
Kelce, who is set to appear on ESPN's Monday Night Football pregame show, Monday Night Countdown during the 2024 season, will have to put 13 years of a bitter rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys to the side when he and the rest of the ESPN crew travels to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. for a Week 11 primetime game between the Houston Texans and the Cowboys.
While it won't be easy, Kelce, during a conversation with his brother Travis in the latest episode of their New Heights podcast, said that he plans to have "no bias" when discussing the Cowboys in his return to Jerry World this season.
"Oh I have no bias," Kelce said. "I just don't like them. But I’m gonna give them their props. There’s a rivalry, but the reality is, even though I hate the Cowboys’ fanbase…"
"I was at a charity golf outing, and there was a kid, and he was like, ‘Hey, I’m a Cowboys fan.’ I was like, ‘Oh, are you from Dallas?’ And he said, ‘No, I’m from Philadelphia.’ Are you a Lakers and a Yankees fan, too? Like, what are we doing? We’re just picking whatever team we want; that’s where we’re at?
“Listen, I can set aside my differences as a player and the competition…”
Kelce may never like—or understand—the Cowboys and their fans. But it sounds like he's going to at least attempt to be objective when discussing America's Team for ESPN.
Knowing Kelce, it's likely that he'll have a more difficult time remaining impartial when he returns to Lincoln Financial Field for a Week 2 Monday night game between the Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons.
Kelce, 36, spent 13 seasons in Philadelphia, winning a Super Bowl in 2018 and earning seven Pro Bowl selections while cementing himself as the league's best center over the course of his career. Kelce announced his retirement in March.
Kelce officially joined ESPN earlier in May, the network announced.