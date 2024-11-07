Jason Kelce Was in Awe Harmonizing With Stevie Nicks for Eagles Christmas Album
Former and current Philadelphia Eagles stars Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata are reuniting to create their third Christmas album titled A Philly Special Christmas Party, which is set to release on Nov. 22. This year's edition will include some special guests, including legendary singer Stevie Nicks.
A video clip was released this week showing Kelce working alongside Nicks in the recording studio. It's safe to say that Kelce was in shock working with the musical genius.
Nicks began harmonizing with the music and Kelce's singing, and he couldn't help but have the biggest smile on his face.
"You have no idea how cool that just was," Kelce said after hearing Nicks sing next to him.
Nicks tried her best to help teach Kelce how to harmonize. The former Eagles center was clearly nervous performing in front of the Grammy Award -winning artist.
"This is my dream come true," he admitted. "I never thought I'd ever in a million years be on a song with Stevie Nicks. So, this is incredible."
Nicks called this Christmas song Kelce's own "Landslide," referencing her iconic song with Fleetwood Mac.
Check out the full interaction between Kelce and Nicks.
It was a moment Kelce will never forget.