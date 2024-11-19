Jason Kelce and His Interesting Wardrobe Choice for MNF Became a Funny Meme
In this story:
Jason Kelce has never been one to shy away from having fun or having others poke fun at him for doing so and that continued Monday night when he wore an interesting outfit on ESPN's pregame show that quickly became a meme.
Monday Night Countdown was in Dallas, where the Cowboys got blown out yet again, this time falling to the Houston Texans, 34-10.
Kelce delighted fans with a look at what we guess was supposed to have some Dallas influence but it was really just a hat, a bolo tie, some suspenders, and a blue shirt.
The internet had so many jokes about it:
More From Aound the NFL
Published