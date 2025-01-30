Jason Kelce's Daughters Planning Adorable Gesture for Travis Kelce at Super Bowl
The Kelce family has strange ways of supporting their own. Jason was famously seen bare-chested and shirtless at a Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills playoff game to cheer on his brother Travis, while Kylie is typically very intentional with her clothing choices to support Travis while not betraying her true NFL allegiances.
As for Jason and Kylie’s daughters, they’ve found a pretty simple way of showing their love to their uncle.
Kylie Kelce revealed on the latest episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, that her daughters wanted to root for ‘Uncle Trav’ in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles and planned to wear cute outfits doing so.
“I will say, we have made moves to get the girls ‘Go Uncle Trav’ shirts because they love their uncle and of course they love cheering him on,” Kylie said. “And to be fair, they love cheering on the Birds too, but he is our family and I want to make sure the girls feel included.”
Too sweet.
Jason and Kylie share three daughters: Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3 and Bennett, 1. They announced they were expecting a fourth child, and fourth daughter, last November in a heartwarming Instagram post.
Kylie, a well-known die-hard Eagles fan, did have this to say about her own rooting interests come the Super Bowl.
“But I will add on that any other week when I see Chiefs fans, I will tell them, ‘Go Chiefs,” continued Kylie. “I will not be saying that for the next two weeks… I can’t bring myself to do it because then it feels as though I’m actively wishing it against—yeah, no, can’t.”
Regardless of who comes out on top in the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl, it’s a win-win for the Kelce family… mostly.
“Ultimately, the plan is to go to the game and to cheer,” Kylie said.