Kylie Kelce Wore the Perfect Shirt to Support Travis Kelce, But Not the Chiefs
Kylie Kelce is a well-known fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. So much of a fan that she has never been seen in public wearing a different jersey or different NFL gear.
At the Kansas City Chiefs’ Monday Night Football matchup against the New Orleans Saints, Kelce yet again didn’t betray her beloved Eagles. Kelce showed up to Arrowhead in a New Heights-branded shirt with the words, “Alright Nah,” one of Travis Kelce’s signature catchphrases.
Fans couldn’t help but notice how savvy Kelce was with her wardrobe choices. She still supported her brother-in-law while keeping her allegiance to Philly very much intact.
Too smooth, Kylie.
Jason Kelce, on the other hand, was seen happily tailgating with Chiefs fans before the game while sporting a Kansas City home jersey.