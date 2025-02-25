Jason Peters Immediately Landed a New NFL Job After Tuesday Retirement
The news dropped on Tuesday that nine-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters will be retiring from the NFL after a 19-year career.
But, his time working in the NFL isn't over quite yet.
The Seattle Seahawks, for whom he played in his final season in 2023, hired him as a veteran mentor in their front office. Seahawks general manager John Schneider detailed at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday that Peters's role is in player engagement and that he will specifically be working with the offensive lineman in his full-time position.
So much for "retirement."
Peters competed in eight games for the Seahawks in 2023, and then he sat on the team's practice squad last season.
The 43-year-old has a lot of NFL experience under his belt to help the Seahawks roster. He started his career with the Buffalo Bills in 2004 and stayed there for five seasons before moving on to the Philadelphia Eagles. His best years came with the Eagles, making seven Pro Bowls in 11 seasons, and winning the Super Bowl in 2018. He left Philadelphia in 2021.
Peters competed in 248 games in his NFL career.