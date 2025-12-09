Jason Pierre-Paul Details Decision to Return to NFL With Buccaneers
The Buccaneers brought veteran defensive end Jason Pierre–Paul back to the league on Monday by signing him to their practice squad.
The 36-year-old last played in the NFL in 2023, but he never considered himself retired from the game. In fact, Pierre-Paul told reporters on Tuesday that he always knew he would return to the sport.
“The opportunity presented itself and I’m here,” Pierre–Paul said, via Tampa Bay Times writer Rick Stroud. “... Not once in my head did I think I wouldn’t play football again. I would say, ‘If I ain’t play this year, then I’ll try next year.’ ... You get to a certain age and they think you don’t got it no more. At the end of the day, you just got to prove to yourself before anybody else.”
If he wouldn’t have gotten the opportunity with the Buccaneers this year, then Pierre–Paul planned to campaign for himself next year. We’ll see if he turns this opportunity into another full season in 2026.